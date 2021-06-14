Independent Health and the YMCA are encouraging people of all ages and skill levels to get outside and be active this summer, by offering free Fitness in the Parks classes at Day Road Park, Goehle (Widewaters) Marina and Krull Park in Olcott.
Experienced local instructors from the Lockport YMCA, including Crystal Adams and Amanda Vincek, are leading the classes, which began earlier this month.
Adams and Vincek are teaching Zumba at Day Road Park, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and Krull Park, north end behind the log cabin, at 7 p.m. Thursdays.
According to Adams, Zumba is as much about fun as fitness.
“We all have a rhythm inside us and as long as we are moving and having fun, that’s what Zumba is all about,” she said. "Just come and have fun!"
Also at Krull Park, FIP is hosting Sunset Yoga at 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Lakeside Yoga at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
At Goehle Marina, barre classes are slated for 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Pilates classes at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays.
All classes run weekly until Sept. 30. No classes are held on Independence Day or Labor Day.
All participants are required to sign in and leave their email address. A survey is sent out at the end of summer, the results of which help FIP planners improve the offerings each summer, according to Vincek.
FIP is marking its 10th year in the area.
Says Adams, “I love that it brings the community together and I get to teach and share with the community my passion. Bonus is we are outside and enjoying nature with the view of the beautiful lake (at Krull Park) and the sun setting!”
This summer, social distancing is being enforced, but masks are not required.
For those interested in a virtual option, there are online classes streamed live on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara Facebook page: Fusion, 6 p.m. Mondays; low impact circuit, 8 a.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Thursdays; and yoga, 12:30 p.m. Fridays.
During the height of the pandemic, while gyms were closed, Adams and Vincek teamed up with fellow YMCA instructors Tammy Holzman and Jennifer Sierant to provide online classes to a Facebook group that now has over 500 members.
“The pandemic impacted me as an instructor by me missing my students so terribly,” Adams said, “(Vincek) created an online fitness group where we could all connect and make the best of it all.”
“Myself and the team were able to offer close to 20 classes virtually to stay connected with our students for free,” Vincek said.
For more information about FIP classes and the schedule, go to: independenthealth.com/IntheCommunity/Programs/FitnessintheParks. If classes are canceled due to inclement weather, updates can be found on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara Facebook Page.
