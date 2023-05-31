Beginning Thursday (June 1), Independent Health is again teaming up with the YMCA to offer Fitness in the Parks. Free fitness classes will be offered in four parks in the Lockport area as well as Krull Park in Olcott through August 31.
People of all ages and skill levels are welcome at the classes, which are led by YMCA-certified instructors.
This is the class schedule:
Day Road Park (near the gazebo) — Yoga, 9 a.m. Mondays and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; Beginners Qigong, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Pilates, 9 a.m. Fridays; Kids Yoga and Storytime, 10 a.m. Fridays.
Goehle Marina — Boot Camp, 9 a.m. Thursdays; Barre, 10 a.m. Sundays.
Outwater Park (at the overlook) — Barre / Yoga, 7:30 p.m. Mondays.
Pendleton Park (behind the log cabin) — Yoga, 10 a.m. Fridays.
Krull Park (lake side near the restrooms) — Zumba®, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Yoga, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Boot Camp is described by Independent Health as a challenging yet enjoyable workout that focuses on speed, endurance, agility, strength, power moves and cardiovascular training.
Pilates (mat required) is a form of body conditioning that strengthens the body’s core muscles, including the abdominals and lower back. Independent Health says you’ll tone your body and increase flexibility.
Yoga (mat required) is gentle, effective postures that promote stretching, strengthening and relaxation. Benefits include increased blood circulation, improved mental awareness, strengthened muscles and reduced stress.
Zumba® features exotic rhythms set to high-energy Latin and international beats.
No advanced sign-up is required. Participants can simply show up at a class.
Day-of cancellations, due to rain or poor weather, will be listed on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara Facebook page.
