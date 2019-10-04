The seventh annual DeSales Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner was held at Lockport Town & Country Club on Thursday. The clubhouse was filled with 170 guests including this year’s inductees and their families.
This year’s honorees are: The late Cpl. J. Michael Hens, USMC, class of 1962; the late Deborah Rankie Gaskill, class of 1968; the late Robert Peer, class of 1968; Dr. James Shaw, class of 1972; and Mary F. Murphy, class of 1979.
The names of this year's honorees were added to the Hall of Fame plaque on display at DeSales Catholic School on Friday morning. Inductees and their families were greeted by students singing I’ve Got the DeSales Spirit.
Chairmen of the 2019 Alumni Hall of Fame were Mark Jaekle and Mike Mullane.
The Hall of Fame dinner helps to fund tuition assistance grants at DCS. Through the generosity of alumni, parents and friends in the community, DeSales is able to award thousands of dollars in tuition assistance grants to dozens of local families each year.
