MIDDLEPORT — In lieu of Flag Day celebrations this year, the membership of Clute-Philips American Legion Auxiliary Unit 938 will be on the lookout for properties where the Stars and Stripes are flying proudly on Flag Day, which is Sunday. Wherever the members find U.S. flags flying, they will drop off a "thank you" pamphlet.
Traditional Flag Day observances including school-based celebrations are off this year, due to the COVID-19 crisis, as are community events that the Unit 938 was developing to mark the American Legion Auxiliary's 100th birthday.
Amidst all the cancelations, unit members decided it was "important to show our students and their families that the USA is a great place and that displaying our country's flag is an important part of being a citizen," Kathy Kindle said. The pamphlet they'll leave behind wherever they see flags on Sunday "explains how much your patriotism is appreciated," she added.
American Legion Auxiliary supports the initiatives and programs of the veterans' organization American Legion. It is a leader in fostering patriotism and responsible citizenship in communities throughout the United States.
For information on how to display the U.S. flag properly, visit: https://www.legion.org/flag/code ; or https://www.ushistory.org/betsy/faq.htm.
