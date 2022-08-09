MEDINA — Butts-Clark American Legion Post hall will forever catch the eye of drivers on Main Street after completion of a giant flag mural on the hall's south end.
The idea for the art project was born several years ago when post Commander Glenn Whitmore noticed a similar mural on the Gasport Post Office.
“I thought it was beautiful and came back here and told Steve Johnson, our former commander, about it,” Whitmore said. “I thought it would be awesome to have a flag on our post. We had just had the building painted and it looked wonderful. And we had this big blank wall, and I knew then I was going to do whatever it took to get that done.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and Johnson moved away.
Whitmore didn’t drop his idea, however. The pandemic became manageable and this past spring Whitmore, Carol Callina and Dave Kusmierczak started pursuing the prospect of having a giant flag, furling in the breeze, painted on the south side of the post hall. They contacted sign painter Mark Weld of Barker and his assistant, Jeff Watkins of Newfane, and put together the paperwork to present to the Village of Medina for approval.
The village approved the mural in June and Weld and Watkins began work soon after.
It took a lot of prep work and six days to draw the initial outline and then paint it, according to Weld. This is one of the biggest projects he has attempted, and it’s beautiful, he said.
“A lot of people have been pulling into the parking lot and commenting on it,” Whitmore said. “It’s the best sign I’ve seen on anything in my whole life.”
Underneath the flag are the words, “For God and Country.”
Whitmore doesn’t deny his patriotism.
“This is America,” he said. “That flag means everything.”
“We fought for that flag,” said Callina, a Medina native who served in the Navy for four years.
Whitmore also served in the Navy, for six years, aboard USS Forrestel.
“When our ship pulled into port and the sailors all lined up along the rail, nothing made you more proud than to arrive back in America with flags flying, a band playing and families waiting,” Whitmore said. “I want to do as much for Medina and this post as I can.”
