The Erie Canal Flight of Five Lock Tender Tour season opens Monday. This summer, the 45-minute tour will be offered twice a day, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The walking tour consists of narration of the history of the Erie Canal and the Lockport Locks and stops at the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument, the Flight of Five locks, the vessel Erie Traveler and the Locks District Museum.
Tours depart from Erie Canal Discovery Center, 24 Church St. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance. For tickets, go to: https://locksdistrict.com/locks-district-tours or call 1-716-349-7998.
The tour will be offered until Sept. 15.
