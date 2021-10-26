NEWFANE — Parade enthusiasts are invited to enter a float in the Newfane Light Up Parade on the first Friday night in December.
To download an entry form, follow the Newfane Light Up Parade link on the Newfane Business Association’s Facebook page under the Discussions slide, or follow the link https://www.facebook.com/events/1518329038524367/?active_tab=discussion.
The Christmas-holiday season launching parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 3. For more information, email Billkoller1990@gmail.com or call (716) 803-4724.
