FMC launches Community Mini-Grants program

MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation’s Agricultural Sciences Plant is now accepting applications from organizations, groups and projects in the towns of Royalton and Hartland for financial support offered through FMC’s Community Mini-Grants program.
The program awards individual grants of up to $250 per request that support one or more of FMC’s four primary philanthropic areas: health and human Services, education and science, environment and conservation, and arts and culture.
“During these times when resources may be limited, FMC is proud to support the efforts of many worthwhile organizations to make our communities better places to live,” plant manager Brent Sensenich said.
For a grant application, contact Jessica Heideman by mail at the FMC Community Office, 8 S. Vernon St., Middleport, NY 14105, by email at Jessica.Heideman@fmc.com or by phone at (716) 735-9769. The deadline for monthly submissions is the last day of the month.
To launch the program, the plant awarded the first $250 Community Mini-Grant to the student Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter in the Royalton-Hartland school district.
FFA is a student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. Matthew Sweeney, FFA faculty adviser, said the funds will be used toward a future Niagara County Agriculture Day to educate young people on the healthy food options available through local agriculture.
