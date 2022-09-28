MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation has awarded a Community Mini-Grant to the Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to support its Oct. 8 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Medina.
The walk will be held at State Street Park. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 11:15 a.m. More information is available at alz.org/WNYWalk.
FMC’s $600 Community Mini-Grant will help fund the WNY Chapter’s efforts to aid and support families at a critical time in understanding and managing this disease. Services include free care consultations, education programs and events, support groups, online support, and a 24/7 Helpline.
“FMC is proud to be an active participant in our local community and to support such worthy causes as the Alzheimer’s Association with our Community Mini-Grant,” said Katie McFadden, FMC Middleport plant manager. “We hope other businesses, too, will rally around this important cause with their support.”
The FMC & You: Community Mini-Grants Program awards individual grants per request from organizations, groups and projects in the towns of Royalton and Hartland that support one or more of FMC’s four primary philanthropic areas: health and human services, education and science, environment and conservation, and arts and culture.
Grant applications are available at www.FMC-Middleport.com and by contacting Jessica Heideman at 716-735-9769, Jessica.Heideman@fmc.com or the FMC Community Office, 8 S. Vernon St., Middleport, NY 14105. The deadline for monthly submissions is the last day of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.