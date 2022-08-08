MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation, which operates the local Agricultural Sciences, awarded $1,000 scholarships to two members of the Royalton-Hartland High School class of 2022.
Justine Laverty of Middleport and Gabriella Smith of Gasport won the scholarships based on their 300-word essays that addressed the topic, “how you can help influence sustainability in your future career and why is this important.”
In terms of sustainability, FMC previously announced its goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. FMC is one of the first crop protection companies to commit to a net-zero goal, and among a select few companies across all industries to pursue an aggressive net-zero timeline of less than 15 years, according to spokesperson Robert P. Carr.
“As a company focused on sustainability and dedicated to our local community, FMC is proud to honor two outstanding Roy-Hart graduates with these scholarships and we wish them much success with their career studies in college,” plant manager Katie Russell said.
Laverty, who plans to become a veterinarian and open her own small animal veterinary clinic, said she hopes to implement sustainable practices throughout that entire operation. A member of the National Honor Society and captain of the track and field hockey teams at Roy-Hart, she plans to study veterinary technology at Medaille College.
Smith, who plans to enter the museum studies program at the Rochester Institute of Technology, said she would like to create museum exhibitions that are more efficient and sustainable, and less costly, through the use of advanced technology and better reuse of artifacts and exhibited documents. She was a member of the National Honor Society at Roy-Hart and captain of the JV field hockey team.
