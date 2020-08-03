Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County will host its fifth Farmers-to- Families food box giveaway on Friday at the county fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave.
The giveaway, which will include boxes of dairy, produce and cooked meat, will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until all boxes have been handed out. All Niagara County residents are invited to pick up a box; the giveaway is not limited to families with children.
Distribution is on a first come, first-served basis; advance ordering and delivery are not available. Enter gate 1, the northernmost entrance to the fairgrounds, and open the trunk on your vehicle as you approach the pickup area to expedite distribution. Face covering and social distancing requirements are in effect.
The giveaway is supported by James Desiderio Inc. of Buffalo and Renzi Foodservice.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the Farmers-to-Families program has distributed more than 4,800 food boxes, containing 96,000 pounds of fresh produce, in Niagara County.
