Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County will host its next Farmers-to- Families drive-thru style food box giveaway on Friday at the county fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave. The giveaway, which will include boxes of dairy, produce and cooked meat distributed randomly, will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until all boxes have been handed out.
All Niagara County residents are welcome to pick up a free food box; the offer is not limited to families with children. One food box is available per household, on a first-come, first-served basis; neither pre-ordering nor delivery is available.
Recipients must enter gate 1, the northernmost entrance on the fairgrounds, and while approaching the designated pickup location, open your trunk and make sure you're wearing face covering.
