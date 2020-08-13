SANBORN — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Western New York Heroes to pull off a free food distribution event for veterans and military families in Niagara County.
Boxed sets of meat, produce and dairy will be distributed drive-thru style on a first-come, first-served basis from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company hall, 3747 Lockport Road. One box is available per household. There is no advance ordering or delivery service.
In the fire hall parking lot, recipients are asked to open their trunk and wear face covering as they approach the designated pickup location.
Proof of military service is required and will be verified before the food is distributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.