BUFFALO — Parrish Gibbons has been named the director of development and communications for Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center.
Prior to her new appointment, Gibbons was the assistant director and development manager for the Kenan Center.
Hallwalls is known for supporting the creation and presentation of new work in the visual, media, performing and literary arts. Gibbons, who has expertise in fundraising, program development, and public relations, has been tasked with the art center’s membership, general operating funds and endowment.
Gibbons, a Lockport resident, has worked within the Western New York arts community since 2011, having held positions at Starlight Studio and Art Gallery and Arts Services Initiative of WNY (ASI, now Arts Services, Inc.) as well as the Kenan Center. She founded and curated Flight Gallery from 2018 until this year and is the co-owner of Plak Art Plus in North Tonawanda, a woman-owned and operated plak mounting business.
Gibbons also is the board chair of the Beyond Support Network, the merged social services entity formerly operated as the Learning Disabilities Association and Cantalician Center for Learning.
Community members are invited to meet Gibbons during the upcoming Hallwalls fundraiser “A Mid Winter’s Draw,” on March 29, when more than 40 artists in the region will spend 45 minutes creating one-of-a-kind pieces for bidding. For more information visit www.hallwalls.org.
