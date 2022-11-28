The fourth annual Christmas at Children’s Toy Drive is underway for patients at Oishei Children's Hospital. Seven area businesses, including two in Lockport, are serving as donation drop-off sites.
The drive, organized by Evan Nicholson, Carissa King-Wertman and Maria Villella, raised 250 toys and more than $500 cash in 2021, and the organizers are asking for the community's help to make this year's effort "bigger and better."
All toys collected are turned over to children who are in the hospital during the holiday season. Cash gifts are used to purchase $10 Tim Hortons gift cards for their families, Nicholson said.
The drive organizers "have seen first-hand how Oishei has helped our own families," Nicholson said. "It truly is an amazing feeling to see the community come together and make the holiday season a bit brighter for the family and children at (the) hospital."
The drive is ongoing through Dec. 17 at these area businesses:
— A&A Beauty Supply, Lockport location
— Salon in the Tower, Clarence
— Beauty Haus Collective, North Tonawanda
— The Salon Professional Academy, Tonawanda
— Styles on Summer Street, Lockport
— F-45 Training, Amherst location
— Graziano’s Hair Studio, Buffalo
This year's collection will be donated to Oishei Children's Hospital on Dec. 19, Nicholson said.
