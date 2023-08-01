MEDINA — The last two shows in the Blue Thursdays free concert series will be played this week and next week.
Guitar legend Frank Grizanti is performing at the bandstand in State Street Park on the Erie Canal this week. The Tommy Z Band will play the “grand finale” on Aug. 10. Both artists are members of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame
Grizanti is one of Western New York’s most respected guitarists. His peers have described him as “legendary.” He has also been described as “a true Buffalo treasure,” having worked with acts from the region including The BBC Band, Geno McManus, Stone Flower, Sam Sugarman, Patti Parks Band, The Fabulous USA Band, Speedy Parker, Bass Reeves, Maria Sebastian, Steve Ballisteri and Anatara. In addition, the Frank Grizanti Band has opened for national acts including Gino Vanelli, Foreigner and Styx, and has recorded in L.A., Toronto, Nashville and Buffalo. Grizanti was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
Renowned guitarist Tommy Z, a contemporary blues/rock artist and radio host from Buffalo, has been described as a “blues treasure” (Jim Santella, Buffalo News) and “one of WNY’s best kept secrets” (Sarah French, Blues Matters Magazine). On stage, he’s a guitar-driven, electric blues-based stylist, but in the studio composes a variety of music. He’s versed in traditional blues, jazz, funk and rock styles.
Tommy Z has performed, written, recorded and / or co-billed with top blues / rock artists including BB King (and daughter Shirley), Buddy Guy, Tom Hambridge, Johnny Winter, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Jimmie Vaughan, Robert Cray, Jeff Healey, Colin James, Blues Traveler, Derek Trucks, Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Ian Gillan (Deep Purple), John Mayall and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Since 1993, Tommy Z has been voted Top Blues Vocalist in Western New York three times and voted Top Blues Guitarist seven times; and his band was voted Top Blues/Crossover Blues Band three times. In addition, the Tommy Z Band was honored with the Muddy Waters Award for Artist of the Year, by the Blues Society of WNY, in 2004. Tommy Z was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
All Blue Thursdays concerts are free and open to the public. Shows run from 6 to 8 p.m. There are no rain dates. Concert-goers are encouraged to start arriving at 5:30. Bring your own seating. Food and adult beverage vendors are on site.
For updates and more information, check “blue thursdays medina” on Facebook.
