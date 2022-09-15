Free child car seat checks will be performed in Pendleton and Lewiston on Sunday (Sept. 18).
The checks are done through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle. In addition, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats.
The checks will be done between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Pendleton Station Market, Campbell Boulevard, and between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lewiston Fire Company No. 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road.
For more information contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
