SANBORN — Tri-community Ambulance Service will host a free CPR training session Saturday at its headquarters, 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite A. "Family & Friends CPR training" provides instruction and hands-on practice for reviving adults, children and infants experiencing cardiac arrest. In addition, training will be provided on the use of Naloxone to help a person experiencing opioid overdose. The training session begins at 9 a.m. To reserve a spot, contact Ray Hubert at 716-731-2604, extension 4.
Family & Friends CPR training will be repeated at 6 p.m. May 23.
