Free family fun skate slated for Monday

CONTRIBUTEDThese youths participated in a law enforcement appreciation event at Cornerstone CFCU Arena in November 2018, during the third annual Lockport Blue campaign. This year, law enforcement agencies are underwriting a free family skate, scheduled for Monday morning, at the arena.

 

A Lockport Blue family fun skate will take place at Cornerstone CFCU Arena, Chestnut Street, on Veterans Day.

Skating is free of charge from 9:50 to 11:50 a.m. Monday; skate rental, ice bumper cars and a laser light show are complimentary as well, courtesy of the arena, Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Lockport Police Department and New York State Police-Lockport barracks.

The family skate is one in a series of community engagement activities arranged by Lockport Blue to foster positive interaction between local police officers and residents. For more information about the month-long campaign, go to www.lockportblue.com or the Facebook page Lockport Blue.

 

 

