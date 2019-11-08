Free family fun skate slated for Monday

A Lockport Blue family fun skate will take place at Cornerstone CFCU Arena, Chestnut Street, on Veterans Day.
Skating is free of charge from 9:50 to 11:50 a.m. Monday; skate rental, ice bumper cars and a laser light show are complimentary as well, courtesy of the arena, Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Lockport Police Department and New York State Police-Lockport barracks.
The family skate is one in a series of community engagement activities arranged by Lockport Blue to foster positive interaction between local police officers and residents. For more information about the month-long campaign, go to www.lockportblue.com or the Facebook page Lockport Blue.
