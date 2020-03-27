Consumer Credit Counseling Service is offering free "financial checkups" by phone in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturn.
Consumers who are struggling with mortgage, student loan, auto loan or credit card payments are encouraged to call 712-2060 or visit www.consumercreditbuffalo.org . A certified financial counselor will provide community resources and relief options that may be available, as well as review an individual's or household's income and expenses to assist in creating an emergency budget.
Generally, CCCS recommends that people struggling to pay debts get in touch with creditors before payments are missed, and make the switch to an emergency budget.
Also, the organization noted, 211 WNY is a free, confidential link to health and human services, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dial 211 on your phone or visit www.211.org/services/covid19
