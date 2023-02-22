‘Hands-only’ CPR classes lined up
An American Red Cross blood drive will be conducted at the Lockport Family YMCA next month and state Assembly Member Mike Norris has arranged for free CPR classes to be given at the same time-same place.
The blood drive will be ongoing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27. Thirty-minute “hands-only” CPR classes will be offered at 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m.
According to the American Heart Foundation, hands-only CPR (without mouth-to-mouth breaths) performed by a bystander is just as effective as traditional CPR. Research has shown that hands-only CPR performed in the first few minutes can help save the lives of those suffering from cardiac arrest.
To sign up for a hands-only CPR class or blood donation, call Norris’ district office, 716-839-4691.
