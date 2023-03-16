The Niagara County Genealogical Society will host "Disaster Proofing Your Research" via Zoom at 7 p.m. March 29. The presenter of the free program is Sara Cochran, a full-time professional genealogist with more than 28 years of research experience.
The focus of her Cochran's presentation is ways to ensure that family records, photographs and heirlooms are protected from various potential disasters. For the Zoom link, send an email to: info@niagaragenealogy.org.
