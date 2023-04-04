A pet rabies vaccination clinic will be carried out by the Niagara County health department from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 at the Somerset town highway garage, 8700 Haight Road, Barker. Vaccination of pet cats, dogs and ferrets is free of charge but appointments must be made in advance. The online appointment scheduler for the clinic will open on April 10 at www.niagaracounty.com/rabiesclinic. For more information, or to set an appointment by phone, call 716-439-7511.
Free pet rabies vaccination clinic slated for April 15 in Barker
