A “drive thru” rabies immunization clinic for cats, dogs and ferrets will take place on Nov. 14 at the Niagara Falls Train Station Depot, 825 Depot Avenue West. The clinic is organized by the Niagara County health department.
Online registration for the clinic will open at noon Monday. Immunization of pets is by appointment only, due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. Pet owners must pre-register and provide requested information to get an appointment time. Appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon on clinic day.
To register and get an appointment, go to: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Rabies/Rabies-Clinic ; or call 439-7490.
By law, all cats, dogs and domesticated ferrets must have a current rabies vaccination from four months of age and on. Cats and dogs receiving immunization without proof of a previous rabies immunization will receive a certificate valid for one year. Cats and dogs with proof of previous rabies immunizations will receive a certificate that’s valid for three years. Ferrets must receive vaccinations annually.
