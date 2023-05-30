NIAGARA FALLS — The Niagara County health department's next free rabies vaccination clinic is slated for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hyde Park, Oasis/Centennial Pavilion, 911 Robbins Drive. All appointments are by reservation only; go to www.niagaracounty.com/health, click on the “Rabies Information” icon and follow the link under "rabies clinic" to register.
Those unable to register online may call 716-439-7444 for registration assistance. Note that once appointment slots have filled, registration for this walk-through clinic will close.
The health department also is partnering with Better Together Pet Resource Center to offer on-site microchipping and ID for a $20 fee.
New York State requires all residents to maintain active rabies vaccination for their dog, cat, or ferret. An animal’s first vaccination is valid for one year, and any subsequent vaccination provides protection for three years.
