Free show by Elvis Wade set for Saturday

GASPORT — Elvis Wade will put on a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Royalton-Hartland Elementary School, Rochester Road and Orchard Place.
The renowned Elvis Presley impersonator's show is sponsored by Solid Rock church, whose annual Salt & Light Festival draws regular, strong support from Wade.
Wade will be the guest speaker at Solid Rock's 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday worship services; he'll sing gospel in addition.
The church at 8590 Rochester Road will host a craft show and chicken chowder sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday as a fundraiser for the Salt & Light festival.
