WEST SENECA — "Anyone ever tell you you'd make a great school board member?," a workshop for prospective school board members, will be held on March 25 at the Erie 1 BOCES Education Campus. The workshop, sponsored by the Erie County Association of School Boards, is open to prospective candidates for school board in any district in the area.
Topics include the legal issues of school board leadership, the election process, and the relationship between a board of education and a district superintendent.
Presenters will include attorneys Karl Kristoff and Jeffrey Swiatek from Hodgson Russ LLP and current school trustees who will talk about their experiences campaigning for office and serving on a school board.
There's no charge to attend. Register by calling 716-821-7297 or emailing ssummers@e1b.org.
Workshop hours are 8 to 10:30 a.m. A light continental breakfast will be provided.
The Erie 1 BOCES campus is located at 355 Harlem Road. The workshop will take place in Building B, conference room B1.
