French toast for lunch it is, a majority of the DeSales Catholic School electorate decided Tuesday.
On Election Day, DeSales students took part in a school-wide election for an upcoming lunch choice and the theme of an upcoming dress down day. In addition to choosing French toast over tacos in a bag, 70% of the student body chose favorite T-shirt over silly hats for dress down day.
The annual mock election is part of the DCS social studies curriculum. The idea is to promote civic responsibility and involvement by introducing and educating students on the voting process. All students, from pre-K through grade 8, were eligible to vote.
Teacher Linda Crofts coordinated the election and her third-grade students acted as poll workers and helped tally the votes.
