MEDINA — The Friendly Phones / Home Visitation program was promoted at the most recent luncheon meeting of Senior Citizens of Western Orleans.
The program's purpose is to provide socialization, companionship and assistance to people aged 60 years and older who have limited ability to leave their home. According to Batavia-based Catholic Charities representative Lisa Wittmeyer, volunteer visitors spend an hour a week with a qualified senior, during which time they might play cards, cook together, work at a craft or hobby or do other activities.
Benefits of having a regular home visitor include feeling less isolated and lonely, according to Wittmeyer. Catholic Charities has determined that seniors look forward to simple acts of kindness and assistance that enable them to live independently.
Friendly Phones / Home Visitation has been in existence for at least 20 years. In Genesee County it is funded by the Ask Marshall Fund family of programs. In Orleans County it is funded anonymously.
Catholic Charities screens volunteer visitors and tries to match them with seniors based on shared interests such as past work experience or both playing the same musical instrument.
Before a volunteer is assigned to visit a senior, Wittmeyer said she visits the senior's home to do a safety check, looking for adequate fire exits, working smoke detectors and no evidence of rodents.
There is no fee to receive visits and the hours are flexible for volunteers, Wittmeyer said. Seniors may request a home visitor themselves or be referred by an agency or faith-based community.
The program does not provide personal care, medical care or transportation services.
Anyone interested in becoming a home visitor or in receiving a home visit may call Wittmeyer at 585-343-0614.
