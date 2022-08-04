MIDDLEPORT — Fifty of the area’s youth will be taking the stage this weekend in the Lake Plains Players production of Frozen Jr. at Royalton-Hartland High School. Students from Middleport, Gasport, Lockport, Newfane, Wilson, Barker, Medina, Lyndonville, Albion and several other surrounding communities have spent the past month rehearsing the production and bringing the popular characters of Kristoff, Hans, Olaf and Sven, as well as others, to life. Three different actors each portray the roles of Elsa and Anna, showing them as children, young teens and young adults.
The Arts Services Inc. grant-funded program is aimed at educating students about the various facets of musical theater. Students have learned about stage directions, dialogue, vocal technique, choreography and what it takes to put on a musical production.
Frozen Jr. will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors either at showtix4u.com or at the door.
