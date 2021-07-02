Gary Pettit's 'distinguished service' celebrated

WILSON — Installation of officers for the Lions Club of Wilson was held June 30 at the Wilson House. At that time, Gary Pettit, commander of American Legion Post 836, was awarded with the club's highest honor, the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award.
The award was presented to Pettit by Lion Robert Hull, a Wilson Lions trustee and past president and also vice commander of Post 836.
Pettit received the award in recognition of the "wonderful" job he does representing veterans and the community. "He is the face of patriotism and veterans in Wilson," Hull said.
The Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award was established in 1993, to honors outstanding individuals (both Lions and non-Lions) or organizations who provide a significant service to their club, district or community.
American Legion was founded in 1919 to provide support for 4.7 million returning World War I veterans. That same year, Wilson Post 836 was founded and named in honor of Martin F. Jennings, a carpenter and farmer who resided on Maple Road with his parents before he enlisted in the Army in April 1918, and was killed in action on Oct. 22, 1918, in France.
Pettit is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, having served on both active duty and as a reservist. His rank upon retirement was First Class Petty Officer. During his service, he had many assignments outside the United States, including South America. Pettit is a lifelong resident of Wilson whose family goes back to the original founders of Wilson. He's approaching 50 years of membership in the Legion.
Pettit has been the commander of Post 836 for more than 15 years and served as the adjutant before that. He's also serving unofficially as the post secretary and often as its chaplain. As commander, Pettit oversaw construction of Greenwood Veterans Memorial Park, in 2007, and every Memorial Day since then he has overseen the placement of American flags on the graves of about 300 veterans.
In addition, the post leads Wilson Elementary students on a Flag Day parade through the village and Pettit speaks at the ceremony. This year, Pettit made a Flag Day video with the students.
