Gasport Lions officers installed

Past District Governor Lion Rick Battaglia recently installed the officers and directors of the Gasport Lions Club. The officers' slate for the 2021-2022 program year consists of: Keith Bond, president; Amber Bedford, first vice president; Amy Daily, second vice president; Winston Kozma, third vice president; Nancy Luckman, secretary; Melissa Bedford, treasurer; Jim Bedford, Tail Twister; Joe Frazier, Tamer/greeter; and directors Don Bielicki, Mike Kozma, Jim Luckman, Red Thompson, Denny Bates, Siobhan Norris and Kitty Ulrich. The membership chair is Jen Schultz and the past president is Jeanette Frazier.
Also during the club's most recent gathering, life membership was awarded to Mike Kozma, Denny Bates received the Distinguished Service Award and Joe Frazier received the Robert J. Uplinger Award.
