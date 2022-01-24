MEDINA — The general surgery practice of Dr. Joseph Misiti has moved into Medina Memorial Hospital and added three new surgery providers.
The announcement was made on Monday by Orleans Community Health, to which Misiti donated his practice in January 2021. Misiti, a Medina native and practitioner for more than 40 years, remains full-time with the practice and also serves as the medical director of OCH.
Now on the surgery clinic roster with Misiti are: Dr. Jennifer Griffith, a board-certified general surgeon who currently chairs the Department of Surgery at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia; Dr. Thomas Russo, a board-eligible general surgeon who received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa.; and physician assistant Sean Yeckley, who has been working in general surgery in Batavia and Medina through Rochester Regional Health.
According to OCH's website, the expanded surgical clinic will offer comprehensive services in a number of specialized areas including breast cancer surgery, colon and rectal surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, head and neck surgery, pancreas, liver and biliary surgery, skin and soft tissue sarcoma surgery, surgical pathology, dialysis catheter placement, hernia repair and carpal tunnel release.
"This is a moment of growth and one we should all be excited about,” Kim Gray, CNO / director of surgical services, said.
The clinic's phone number remains the same, 585-798-2550. For more information, visit orleanscommunityhealth.org.
