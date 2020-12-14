Genesee Chorale plans virtual Christmas concert

A Medina musician has issued an invitation for the public to attend the Genesee Chorale’s annual Christmas concert in the comfort of their own home.
When Covid made the chorale's usual live holiday performance impossible, director Ric Jones decided to offer a virtual concert.
The performance, titled “And on Earth, Peace,” is meant to evoke a sense of calm, hope and peace in this time of uncertainty and fear.
“Our music is meant to be a welcome balm to our community and extend glad tidings and heartfelt goodwill,” said Jones, who also directs the Middleport Community Choir.
Selections will feature the entire chorale, with Doug Hanson as accompanist, as well as select ensembles of members, culminating in a full choir performance of “Let There be Peace on Earth.”
Tickets for the 30-minute virtual performance are $5 and are available by logging on to https://geneseechorale.com/boxoffice. Purchasers will receive the link to the concert via e-mail at 6 p.m. Saturday. The concert goes live at 7 p.m.
For anyone who might not be available at 7 p.m., the link will be available beyond that time.
For more information, e-mail info@geneseechorale.com.
