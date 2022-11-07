The Medina Tourism Committee has chosen Georgia Thomas to be the grand marshal of the 2022 Parade of Lights on Nov. 26.
Thomas is been an outstanding resident who has done so much for the Medina community and Orleans County, tourism committee chair Jim Hancock said. She has been a board member of the Medina Historical Society and has served as a docent many times at the society's museum. She is also a board member of the Cobblestone Society and has been a docent for that museum. In addition, she's a volunteer tutor for Orleans County Adult Learning Services.
Thomas loves history and the village of Medina and promotes it at every opportunity. Most recently, she has been involved in the Medina Historical Society's "Winter Wedding Wonderland" program in which wedding dresses over time are displayed in the museum.
In addition, Thomas fills in regularly for Cindy Robinson at the English Rose Tea Shoppe, where she loves greeting customers.
“I am totally honored to have been asked to be grand marshal,” Thomas said. “I can think of so many deserving people. ... Medina is the best small town anywhere, and I am honored beyond belief.”
• • •
Eleven floats have already been entered in the Parade of Lights as a result of an early-bird bonus, and many more organizations and individuals have expressed an interest, according to Hancock. He is hoping for 40 to 45 floats. The record number is 52 floats during one of the parade’s early years. Entries will be accepted until Nov. 23.
Applications may be found by logging onto www.christmasinmedina.com and clicking on “forms.”
