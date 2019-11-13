Girl Power! set for Saturday at LHS gym

Calling all girls, aged 7 to 13 years, to attend Girl Power! on Saturday at the Lockport High School gym.
Sponsored by Barge Canal Optimist Club, Girl Power! is a 2-1/2 hour program held twice a year to provide girls an opportunity to participate in activities that promote positive messages and activities. Girl Power! combines a strong message of making good choices with an emphasis on providing opportunities for girls to experience and gain knowledge, skills and self-confidence in academics, arts, sports, STEM and other life skill endeavors.
Admission to Girl Power! is free. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the high school gym and the program will begin at 1 p.m. sharp.
Girls are asked to dress to participate; sneakers are necessary. They will be signed into groups by age and take part in various activity areas, including areas hosted by the LHS robotics team and the varsity girls basketball and volleyball teams. According to Meg Wager, Girl Power! chair, the program ends with a large-group celebration and making of ice cream sundaes.
Members and friends of the Barge Canal Optimist Club provide adult leadership for the program.
For more information, email bargecanaloptimsts@gmail.com or find Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport NY on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.