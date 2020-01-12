Girl Scouts of Western New York will host "Slime, Cocoa & Cookies" from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lockport Service Center, 5000 Cambria Road. Grade school-aged girls are invited to make slime, enjoy Girl Scout cookies and hot chocolate, and learn about the Girl Scout experience. Prizes will be awarded.
The program is part of GSWNY's Girl Scout Join-a-Thon, a 12-hour membership drive taking place throughout the nine-county region from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Incentives are offered to girls and adult volunteers who register with Girl Scouts during the drive. All girls will have a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, a year's supply of Girl Scout cookie or a $25 Amazon gift card. The first 50 girls in kindergarten and first grade who sign up to be Daisy scouts will receive an exclusive Join-a-Thon patch.
Girl Scouts are students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Adult volunteers must be at least 18 years old.
On-the-spot registration will be taken over the phone (1-888-837-6410) any time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and in person at the Lockport Service Center during Slime, Cocoa & Cookies.
