Lockport United Church of Christ, 98 East Ave., will host a Service of Celebration for Girl Scout Sunday on March 15. All current and former members of Girl Scouts are invited. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Members of two troops that hold meetings at the church will assist.
Edna Stubbs, former program director for the Niagara County Council of Girl Scouts, will participate in the service as well. She will share information about Juliet Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouting in the United States. Low established the organization in Savannah, Ga., on March 12, 1912.
Coffee hour follows the service. The original Girl Scout cookie, which was made and sold by girls to help with troop expenses in the 1930s, will be served, along with coffee, punch and a special cake featuring the Girl Scout logo.
