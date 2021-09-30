The Lockport-Newfane Service Unit of Girl Scouts of Western New York will host a JGL Breast Cancer Awareness Walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Nelson Goehle Marina and pavilion off Market Street.
Simultaneously, the unit is welcoming all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade, and their families, to learn more about Girl Scouts and register to join a troop in Niagara County. A GSWNY staff member will be on site during the event to answer questions and help girls find a troop.
According to service unit program coordinator Kelly Stahl, each troop is different and the organization can help families find a troop that fits the family's schedule and their scout's interests.
The JGL Breast Cancer Awareness Walk is in celebration of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low, who died from breast cancer in 1927, a time when the disease wasn't much spoken about. Pamphlets from the Breast Cancer Network of WNY are tucked into the swag bags that will be given out to registered Girl Scouts and volunteers, and activity stations will be operated after the walk.
Attendance is free of charge. For more information, send an email to Troop70183GS@gmail.com.
