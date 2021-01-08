Girl Scouts of Western New York will hold its fourth annual Girl Scout Join-a-thon on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and take on-the-spot registrations over the phone and online. Special incentives are offered to girls and adult volunteers who register during the Join-a-thon.
Adults who register to become volunteers and/or register their girls will have a chance to win a $100 or $50 gift card of their choice, or a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies (52 boxes).
New girls who join and girls who renew their membership will receive an exclusive invite to the Join-a-thon Virtual Pop-Up Party from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, as well as a special patch.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and all potential volunteers are subject to a background check and training. Girl Scouts is open to girls in grades K-12.
To register, call 1-888-837-6410 or go to www.gswny.org.
