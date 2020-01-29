The community at large is invited to nominate extraordinary women in the region for Girl Scouts of Western New York's 2020 Women of Distinction awards. Nominations are being accepted through March 9.
The awards recognize women who embody the Girl Scout values of courage, confidence and character in their professional and civic lives and therefore are role models for girls. Nominees can be involved in any category of work or professional endeavor such as the arts, business, government, law enforcement, social service, finance, education, sports, healthcare, management and the like. Nominees need not have been Girl Scouts themselves.
Those selected as 2020 Women of Distinction will develop a mentoring relationship with a Girl Scout and meet with her to share insights and advice. The Girl Scout will then prepare a speech about her mentoring experience and present the recipient with her award during a Sept. 17 dinner-awards ceremony.
For more information about the awards, and a nomination form, visit www.gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410.
