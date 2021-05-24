MIDDLEPORT — FaithAnn Vanderwalker, a senior at Medina High School, has achieved an honor rarely attained by youth her age.
FaithAnn, a daughter of Todd and Alicia Vanderwalker of Stone Road, graduated from Genesee Community College with a degree in liberal arts and natural sciences on May 22, a month before she will graduate from MHS as the valedictorian of the class of 2021.
FaithAnn earned more than 90 college credits during the past four years of high school. She was a member of the Advanced College Studies ACE class, where she began her college journey while in middle school, after being nominated for the two-year math/science prep program, according to her mother Alicia. FaithAnn attended college classes concurrent with advanced classes at MHS.
In addition, FaithAnn was on the GCC Provost List for having a grade point average of 3.75 or higher and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Along with her extra course load over the past six years, she was a member of the Medina Mustang Marching Band and is a three-sport athlete.
In sixth grade, FaithAnn won first place in the Math Science Prep Science Fair during her enrollment process for college. More than 200 students from the GLOW region were nominated for the program and they then needed to apply and complete knowledge tests in math. Only the top 50 made it into the program and went on to compete in the science fair.
FaithAnn's future plans include attending the State University of New York School of Environmental Science and Forestry to major in wildlife biology and environmental science.
FaithAnn is also very involved in her church and youth group, with whom she has gone on two mission trips to Mexico, where Hartland Bible Church is helping to build an orphanage. In her free time, FaithAnn raises chickens, goats and a large garden. She loves the outdoors and is currently working on hiking the 46 high peaks in the Adirondacks. She has won first place in the 90-mile Adirondack Canoe Classic with her dad.
“FaithAnn gives her all to everything she has done and has made her family, school, church and community so proud of her,” her mother said.
