MEDINA — The Corning Museum of Glass’ Mobile Hot Shop is settled in at the Canal Port of Medina, Manilla Place, for a series of glassmaking demonstrations.
The Mobile Hot Shop, which arrived in Medina on Thursday, uses unique glassmaking equipment to recreate a state-of-the-art studio environment in which gaffers demonstrate complex hot glassmaking techniques.
Demonstrations are taking place every 45 minutes today from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
The Mobile Hot Shop’s visit to Medina is sponsored by On the Canals, a free recreational program now in its third year that offers unique opportunities to experience the waterways of the New York State Canal System and the adjoining Empire State Trail.
For information about how to participate in the Mobile Hot Shop’s “You Design It; We Make It!” demonstrations, go to https://www.canals.ny.gov/onthecanals/.
