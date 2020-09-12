Glenwood Cemetery: A Glimpse into its History and the People Buried There, Volume 1, will be officially "released" and copies signed during the annual Glenwood lot owners meeting on Wednesday. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Glenwood Cemetery Chapel.
The book was compiled and researched by Shelley Richards, who previously compiled several volumes for St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Copies are $25 each and the profits are earmarked for the Glenwood Cemetery Foundation. Initially the book will be sold at the Glenwood Cemetery office, Orleans Monument Company and the Niagara Art Trail Gallery at Wrights Corners Plaza. It can also be purchased online at NiagaraArtTrail.com .
