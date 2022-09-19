NEWFANE — Orleans/Niagara BOCES recently opened the doors of Godfrey Learning Center, a special education center for area high school students. The site serves as a combined learning center for sites formerly operated at Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda high schools, and includes some students from Orleans Learning Center and those who have aged up from the Newfane Learning Center.
Administrator Krista Macomber says
Godfrey Learning Center will offer more opportunities for high school students to interact and allow specialists, such as occupational and physical therapists and counselors, to work together to assist students, administrator Krista Macomber said.
“We are very excited to have a new site. We are so grateful to the Newfane Central School District who have welcomed us with open arms and have been so helpful in getting us ready to accommodate our students,” Macomber said.
The Newfane maintenance/custodial staff have allowed some of the students to do their Work Based Learning with them, which is an important part of their education, Macomber added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.