The Lockport Golden Knights National Scholastic Chess Team claimed its first national trophy at the 2023 United States Chess Federation National High School (K-12) Chess Championship in Washington, D.C., on April 2.
The team is composed of Lockport High School students Jonathan Carmina, senior and team captain, junior Tristan Perkins and freshmen Ryan Carmina and JonLuke Pencille, who together have played more than 370 competitive matches as Golden Knights, according to their coach, Michael A. McDuffie.
Competing in the Under 1200 section, Jonathan, Tristan and Ryan finished 22nd among 60 teams.
Competing in the Under 1600 section, JonLuke turned in a personal best performance, finishing third among 277 players over the course of the three-day, seven-game championship.
The players' proud and supportive parents are Kelly and Peter Carmina, Keri and Brad Keddy and Lucy and Jeff Pencille.
