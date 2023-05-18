MEDINA — The Gordon Webster Jazz Septet and vocalist Julia Weatherholtz will play a live concert at Bent’s Opera House on June 15.
Gordon Webster is a jazz musician and bandleader, a favorite in New York City since the mid 2000s, and known worldwide for his modern take on vintage swing music. He has played 100 cities in more than 20 countries, and is a regular at Snowball in Stockholm, also appearing in performances at Swingtime Ball in Beijing, Lindy Shock in Budapest, CCX Montreal, and the London Lindy Exchange. The septet’s version of the song “Eight, Nine, & Ten,” recorded in 2014, features Australian singer Hetty Kate.
Webster’s concert at Bent’s Opera House is the first live band event hosted by Medina Lindy in the Village, the recently formed organization dedicated to bringing swing music and social dancing to the Niagara-Orleans region.
The group hosts dances at Bent’s on the third Thursday each month, with a free lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starting at 7:30. The Gordon Webster Septet performance is its June event. The concert, three full sets of big band-style jazz and swing classics, is slated for 7:30 to 11 p.m.
To celebrate the growth of the Medina Lindy in the Village dance community, throughout the evening, three groups of dancers will share exhibition Lindy Hop performances at ability levels ranging from professional to competitive amateur to beginner.
Tickets for the concert/dance can be purchased at www.medinalindy.com/tickets, with early bird pricing in effect through the end of May (use code “EARLYBIRD” at checkout), and discounted pricing available for students and families.
While hotel rooms at Bent’s last, guests mentioning Medina Lindy while booking rooms for June 15 will receive a 20% discount on room rates. Bent’s also is the home of Harvest restaurant, which focuses on the use of seasonally sustainable source ingredients.
For more information about the concert, dance, and lessons, email info@medinalindy.com or call Medina Lindy in the Village director Phil Berry at 978-793-2149.
For reservations at Harvest or Bent’s boutique hotel, call 585-318-2110 or visit www.bentsoperahouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.