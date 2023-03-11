Kathy and David Greenfield are the speakers at next week’s Lockport Lenten Luncheon.
Luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at the Emmanuel Methodist Church fellowship hall, 75 East Ave.
The Greenfields’ talk is titled “Faith: A Lifetime Journey.”
David and Kathy have been active members of the Lockport community since 1986, when they were relocated here by David’s employer. Currently, Kathy is an active member of the Kenan Arts Council, serves on the Kenan Center Board of Governors and is a member of the New Century Club. David, an active Rotarian, serves on the Lockport club’s board as well as the Lock City Sound (glee club) board. He sings baritone.
The Lockport Lenten Luncheon series is a community tradition established in 1957. The meals, catered by Molinaro’s Ristorante, typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread; desserts are provided by the women of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. The cost is $10 per person. The doors on the parking lot side of the church (north side) open at 11:30 a.m. and open seating begins at 11:50 a.m. The entree next week is pot roast.
On any given Wednesday, the luncheon is canceled if Lockport City School District announces a closing due to inclement weather.
Remaining speakers in the 2023 series are: Rev. Rick Danielson, March 22; Rev. Gregg Stierheim, March 29; and Rev. Steve Hall, April 5.
For more information about the series, call the Emmanuel UMC office at 716-433-2838.
