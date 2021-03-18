Griffon House offers holiday treat to homeless dog

It was one lucky day for a homeless rescue dog! The Griffin House in Lewiston teamed up with Sweet Buffalo and invited 4-year-old Simba for a special St. Patrick’s Day meal on the patio to help him get adopted.
Simba’s waiter was so kind and brought Simba his favorite meal of steak and carrots, followed by a nice plate of whipped cream dessert that read “Adopt Me!” They even gave him a special T-shirt for him to wear to remember his day.
Simba is a rescue with Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue. He was dumped by someone in a large park in Texas. He hasn’t had much interest, so the Griffon House thought he deserved a nice day of being treated like a King!
If you’re interested in adopting Simba, fill out an adoption application at https://diamondsintheruffanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org/
