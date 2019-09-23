4-H Equine members shine at state fair  

Nine members of the Niagara County 4-H Equine program participated in the 2019 New York State Fair 4-H Hippology contest, a knowledge contest that involves many aspects of horse expertise. The girls were tested on their judging ability, feed and tack identification, breed knowledge and more.
Participating in the senior division were Rylee Keiffer (North Tonawanda), Stephanie Kloda (Lewiston), Ashley Randall (Lockport), Katelyn Schlager (Akron), Olivia Shackelford (Ransomville), Bailey Shocknesse (Ransomville) and Katie Widmer (Lockport). The team consisting of Ashley, Katelyn and Katie placed first. Kate placed third individually and Katelyn placed fourth.
In the junior division, Michellyn Schroder (Sanborn) and Maggie Shocknesse (Ransomville) teamed up with two 4-hers from Erie County and placed fourth in the team category. Maggie placed 16th individually.
Ashley Randall also competed in the state 4-H Horse Judging competition. She was grouped with two other 4-Hers from Monroe County and their team placed first. Ashley was awarded the second place ribbon for her individual work in judging.
Ashley, Katelyn and Katie will go on to compete at the Eastern National 4-H Competition in Louisville, Kentucky, in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.